What Is Alec Cabacungan Of Shriners Hospital Doing Now? He’s At 2023 Nfl Draft Kansas City – Vlog

What Is Alec Cabacungan Of Shriners Hospital Doing Now? He's At 2023 NFL Draft Kansas City

Alec Cabacungan Interview with Zennie Abraham The Shriners Hospital For Children Spokesman Is At 2023 NFL Draft Kansas City

Alec Cabacungan is someone I recognized because of his smile. I saw him and immediately reached out for this interview. Alec once said. that due to his disease, he has broken over 60 bones in his lifetime whilst living with the condition called “Brittle Bone Disease” . He once said: “I figure out ways I can live my life very happily…I’ll never be down for more than ten seconds.”

In our talk he was never down once.

The Chicago Sun Times wrote: Cabacungan is THAT Alec, the patient ambassador/spokesman for Shriners Children’s Chicago (formerly Shriners Children’s Hospital) who, through a series of commercials the past seven years, has asked people to give generously to the nationwide hospital system and receive one of those “cuddly” red Teddy bear blankets as a thank-you. Born with brittle bone disease — osteogenesis imperfecta, or OI, a genetic bone disorder blamed on a lack of or abnormal collagen in the bones, causing them to break frequently and easily — Cabacungan has been part of the Shriners family since he was 2 months old.

He’s undergone countless operations, having broken over 60 bones in his lifetime. His most recent procedure was in December, after his wheelchair flipped while he was wheeling across a snowy sidewalk, leaving him with a broken left shoulder, right knee and left hip.

So next time you’re down, think about Alec, and smile.

