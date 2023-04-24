This 1988 Lincoln Continental Was a Far More Advanced and Significant Car Than it Gets Credit For – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XfGJYPlLhc
Zennie62blog Presents:
This 1988 Lincoln Continental Was a Far More Advanced and Significant Car Than it Gets Credit For
. A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content.
00:04 Night startup and drive
00:46 Intro
02:55 Start of car review – overview
13:57 Exterior styling
19:14 Events of 1988
26:14 In the trunk
28:24 Under the hood, mechanicals
33:07 Interior, rear, front, cluster
42:44 Test drive
Review of a 1988 Lincoln Continental Signature Series
Review by Bill of Curious Cars – Vehicle available at Autohaus of Naples
www.AutohausNaples.com – (239) 263-8500
Prior Lincoln (and related) reviews:
Review of 1969 Lincoln Mark III
Review of 1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV
Review of 1978 Lincoln Mark V
Review of 1979 Lincoln Continental Town Coupe:
Review of 1985 Eldorado Touring Coupe
