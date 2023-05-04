Oakland A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Truth: Public Funding Comes In Different Forms, Not Just One – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ou6BAl6_3-A



Zennie62blog Presents:

Oakland A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Truth: Public Funding Comes In Different Forms, Not Just One

. A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content.

Oakland A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Truth: Public Funding Comes In Different Forms, Not Just One

The media in Oakland and Las Vegas has a crazy idea of how public funding works that’s far from the truth. The fact is the Oakland A’s don’t need a special new tax and can use tax increment financing to get the job done. Also, the bond can be designed so the Clark County General Fund is not used as a a backstop – so taxpayers are not on the hook for the cost of defaults.

Don’t believe the fake news folks! Do the math and study it, because outside of me, no one else is doing it!

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and

Zennie62Blog.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Zennie62Blog.com site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.