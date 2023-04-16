Eric Opdyke Tweet Proves He Doesn’t Know What Racism Against Blacks Is And Hasn’t Experienced It – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ZhjcRY0dOM



Eric Opdyke Tweet Proves He Doesn’t Know What Racism Against Blacks Is And Hasn’t Experienced It

Eric Opdyke Tweet Proves He Doesn’t Know What Racism Against Blacks Is And Hasn’t Experienced It

For some reason on this Sunday, a man named Eric Opdye, who claims to be interested in cybersecurity, proved his social knowledge lacking with a tweet attacking E-40 for claiming that how he was tre in being ejected was racist!

Eric, if you’re used to being discriminated against because of the color of your skin, then what you see is what E-40 experienced: a white woman heckling him and yet he was ejected and not her.

Security could have told the lady to calm down and leave him alone. But they favored the words from her and removed him. That happens to black men a lot. Eric. You’re not American if you don’t get it.

Not good for Sacramento.

Stay tuned.

