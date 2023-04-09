Drug Addicted Woman Has Baby On Geary St In San Francisco But No Police Called? – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RErzpLN4LUQ



Drug Addicted Woman Has Baby On Geary St In San Francisco But No Police Called?

This comes from PPV TAHOE News Journalist on Twitter who explains the following:

Don’t Do Drugs. The reality of drug use is tough and these images are strong, but necessary to show how destructive narcotics are to society.

San Francisco, California.— (@ppv_tahoe) Woman gives birth on the street after smoking crack all afternoon according to the witness who filmed the video.

Happened at a two minute walk from Union Square, in San Francisco on Geary Street 900 block.”

Actually 900 Geary is not a two-minute walk from Union Square – it’s more like 8 blocks. It’s where Geary and Larkin cross. But no police?

We have to find ways to curb drug addiction and also improve the local economy. We have to face truths and stop fooling ourselves. This is out of hand.

Where are programs created under AB 464 Mullen, so tax increment financing can be used to help businesses recover and fund programs for people to get the help they need, and get grants to businesses to be able to hire San Francisco residents?

