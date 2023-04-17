2023 Nfl Draft Top 5 Lbs Jack Campbell, Trenton Simpson Nick Hampton, And More By Bill Carroll – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMPQHkYje1s



Zennie62blog Presents:

2023 NFL Draft Top 5 LBs Jack Campbell, Trenton Simpson Nick Hampton, And More By Bill Carroll

. A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content.

2023 NFL Draft Top 5 LBs Jack Campbell, Trenton Simpson Nick Hampton, And More By Bill Carroll

Join Zennie62 YouTube channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtc118chzxCUJExjeWbeEA/join

Bill Carroll-Top 5 LBs Jack Campbell, Trenton Simpson Nick Hampton, DeMarvion Overshown&Ivan Pace Jr

A Zennie62 Oakland News Now YouTube vlog

SUBSCRIBE TO ZENNIE62 YOUTUBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqtc118chzxCUJExjeWbeEA?sub_confirmation=1

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and

Zennie62Blog.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Zennie62Blog.com site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.