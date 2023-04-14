2023 NFL Draft Invites 17 Prospects To Kansas City Including A Record Four Quarterbacks – Vlog

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gEfgQJFcnD0



Zennie62blog Presents:

2023 NFL Draft Invites 17 Prospects To Kansas City Including A Record Four Quarterbacks

. A vlog by the YouTube channel named in the video’s upper left corner and serves as the original blog post for this content.

Here’s the release from The National Football League. It says that 17 college football prospects will be invited to the NFL Player Selection Meeting in Kansas City. Of them, four quarterbacks – Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis – were asked to attend the ceremonies at Kansas City’s Union Station.

Four is a lot of quarterbacks – a record. The reason I state that is I have attended every NFL Draft in what I call the “Red Carpet” era, and all going back to 2005, as press. So, I have every email the NFL sent announcing what prospects were expected to attend the NFL Draft. Generally, you get two, like Matt Corral and Malik Willis last year. Or Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015 (neither attended). Or three at times, like Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, and Ryan Tannehill in 2012. Or Cam Newton and Blaine Gabbert in 2011. Or EJ Manuel and Geno Smith in 2013. Or Blake Bortels, and Teddy Bridgewater in 2014. Sometimes you get just one, like Sam Bradford in 2010 or Matt Ryan in 2008. In 2007, we had Jamarcus Russell, Brady Quinn.. In 2006 we had Vince Young and Matt Leinart. And in 2005, my first year, we had Aaron Rogers and Alex Smith.

The number, four quarterbacks, speaks to the level of ability of the 2023 QB class, and the rise of the black quarterback this year. A record number of black quarterbacks are expected to be taken in the first round of the NFL Draft for 2023.

17 Prospects To Attend 2023 NFL Draft Presented By Bud Light

2023 NFL DRAFT TO KICK OFF IN PRIMETIME AT 8:00 PM ET ON THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Seventeen prospects are confirmed to attend the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas City, Missouri, the NFL announced today.

Alabama and Ohio State will each have three players on-site, most among colleges. The Southeastern Conference leads all conferences with six prospects confirmed to attend, followed by the Big Ten (five players), Big 12 (two), Atlantic Coast Conference (two) and Pac-12 (two).

The Draft begins with the first round on Thursday night, April 27, and continues Friday, April 28, with Rounds 2-3. The Draft will conclude on Saturday, April 29, with Rounds 4-7.

The NFL Draft, which was held in Las Vegas last year, will be hosted in the state of Missouri for the first time.

The players confirmed to attend this year’s NFL Draft:

1) Jordan Addison, WR, USC

2) Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama

3) Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

4) Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

5) Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

6) Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

7) Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State

8) Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9) Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

10) Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

11) Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

12) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

13) C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

14) Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech

15) Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech

16) Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois

17) Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2023 NFL DRAFT FACTS & FIGURES

WHAT:

88th Annual National Football League Player Selection Meeting.

WHERE:

Kansas City, Missouri.

WHEN:

7:00 PM CT / 8:00 PM ET, Thursday, April 27 (Round 1).

6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET, Friday, April 28 (Rounds 2-3).

11:00 AM CT / 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, April 29 (Rounds 4-7).

The first round will conclude on Thursday by approximately 10:30 PM CT (11:30 PM ET). In 2022, the first round consumed three hours and 25 minutes. The second and third rounds will conclude on Friday by approximately 11:00 PM CT (12:00 AM ET). The second and third rounds took a combined four hours and 10 minutes in 2022. The draft will conclude by approximately 6:00 PM CT (7:00 PM ET) on Saturday with the final four rounds. Rounds 4 through 7 took six hours and 54 minutes in 2022.

ROUNDS:

Seven Rounds – Round 1 on Thursday, April 27; Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28; and Rounds 4 through 7 on Saturday, April 29.

There will be 259 selections, including 37 compensatory choices that have been awarded to 16 teams that either experienced a net loss of certain quality unrestricted free agents last year or received special selections under a 2020 amendment to the League’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was agreed upon by the NFL and the NFLPA to promote equal employment opportunities and an inclusive workforce within NFL clubs.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and

Zennie62Blog.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Zennie62Blog.com site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.